September 24th, 2020 Morning Weather

We all know the Earth sits on an axis of about 23.5 degrees and swivels back and forth every six months. This results in our seasons, and as it does so, our sun angles here on the surface change through the year. However, the changing sun angles can come at a cost for many of us.

Dianah Ascencio from the Texas Department of Transportation explains, "driving at sunrise or sunset brings the added challenge of roadway glare. Which can make it much harder to see the road ahead and potential hazards, creating an added risk to drivers."