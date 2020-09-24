September 24th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Thursday! Unlike yesterday morning’s fog, we’re seeing mostly clear conditions this morning with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday as well. Today will be a hot one! With high pressure building in from the west, we’ll see temperatures soar into the upper 80s and low 90s, it will feel a lot like Summer than Fall. Overnight, temperatures will be on the mild side, with lows in the low to mid 60s. As we head into the weekend, high pressure will strengthen. As a result, we’ll see highs in the mid 90s through next week before a cold front looks to sweep through early next week which will drop our temperatures to near seasonal averages. Unfortunately, no mentions of rain in the forecast for at least the next 7 days which will only worsen our current drought conditions.