September 25th, 2019 Evening Weather

Today: Sunny & hot. Slight PM chance. High 92.Tonight: Mild & partly cloudy. Low 68.Tomorrow: Dry & hot. High 92.

Missed summer? Well it looks like it is back. As we head closer and closer to the end of September, it looks like summer still wants to stick around. High temperatures over the next three days will be about ten degrees above our average for this time of year (82°). Along with the heat, rain chances will be minimal all thanks to high pressure taking control.

The best shot for rain comes this weekend as a cold front will move through the region late Friday/early Saturday morning. A few isolated showers are possible Friday PM ahead of that front with better chances coming both Saturday and Sunday. Along with the rain chances, this front looks to bring in a little more cooler air. Saturday high temperatures will still be above average into the mid 80s, but by Sunday and Monday highs will only be in the lower 80s.

Temperatures look to rebound back into the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday and potentially even into the rest of next week as we are still projected to be in above average temperatures.