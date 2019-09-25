Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day with temperatures back in the upper 80’s. Temperatures will continue to climb into the low 90’s throughout the remainder of the work week with abundant sunshine and isolated evening rain chances. Thunderstorm chances will increase as we head into the weekend with highs plummeting back into the low 80’s. Makes sure to keep an umbrella handy, stay weather aware and watch for flooding. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during stormy weather!
September 25th, 2019 Evening Weather
