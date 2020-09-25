September 25th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across South Plains with highs back in the low to mid-90’s. This slight warming trend will continue as we move into the weekend with highs moving back into the mid to upper 90’s. Sunshine will continue to be abundant and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Furthermore, burning is not recommended over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker. The as we head into next week, we have a drastic cool down expected with highs ranging from the low 70’s to the low 80’s so if you were excited for Fall-like weather, it is almost here!