September 25th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good morning and happy Friday everyone! As you are heading out the door this morning, you're going to want to dress for Summer! Highs will be soaring into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We'll be close to the record high for this day in Lubbock which is 100 degrees. If you're going to any area wide Friday Night Football games, make sure you are staying hydrated and applying sunscreen! For tonight, temperatures stay mild with lows on either side of 60 degrees. For Saturday, we get even hotter, with highs nearing the century mark! So again, make sure we're staying sun safe if you have plans to be outside, especially if you plan to attend any festivities for the big game tomorrow. On Sunday, a cold front will be sweeping through, shifting our winds out of the north and ushering in some much needed relief from the heat. Highs in the low 70s on Monday will be nearly 30 degrees cooler than Monday. Unfortunately, no mention of rain with the passing of this cold front. Highs stay in the 70s through much of next week with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.