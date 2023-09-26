LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for September 26th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 64°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 91°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible around the state line through midnight tonight. Strongest storms will be capable of 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter). We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region overnight, as temperatures eventually settle in the upper 50s to mid 60s around sunrise on Wednesday. Winds will be out of the south around 8-12 MPH.

Wednesday looks to remain warm and mostly dry. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible over western areas. Daytime highs will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. Conditions overnight will remain rather benign. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s early Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain warm and dry, with high temperatures likely a few degrees warmer for most. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky will persist around the KLBK viewing area, with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to mid 90s. Eastern areas will be the warmest. We will likely not see any showers or storms within the forecast area. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Gusts close to 30 MPH will make it quite literally feel like a blow dryer at times. Temperatures will continue to trend above average overnight Thursday into Friday morning, as lows cool into the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Isolated showers will return to western areas on Friday. Activity will be most likely later in the afternoon into the early overnight hours. We will see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky hang around eastern New Mexico and western Texas, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning remains seasonably warm. Low temperatures will settle into the 60s by sunrise Saturday.

Extended Forecast:

Our forecast remains pretty cyclical through the weekend into early next week. We will continue to see isolated showers and storms, especially over western areas, each afternoon into the overnight hours. Daytime highs will vary from the low 80s to low 90s, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. A partly cloudy sky is likely each day. The overall trend for next week will be cooling temps through next weekend. We will nickel and dime the drought to death for the next several weeks, with isolated showers expected to linger around the KLBK viewing area. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 26th:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:39 PM CDT

Average High: 82°

Record High: 100° (2020)

Average Low: 56°

Record Low: 36° (1926)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

