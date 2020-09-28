September 28th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- So far this Autumn season, high temperatures have been above average with plenty of sunshine and dry air. It is looking like 2020 is going to be a year where Lubbock does not see much rain at all. A strong cold front moved through our region yesterday. Behind it, we are seeing gusty wind, with dry and colder air. There will be mostly sunny skies today, with the wind staying at 15-20 mph. The high temperature will only reach 70°. The wind will drop down to 5-10 mph tomorrow. We’re going to get wall-to-wall sunshine, with dry conditions continuing. The high in Lubbock will make it to 79°.

