September 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs moving into the low 80’s. The warm up is expected to continue with highs rebounding back into the low 90’s by tomorrow. Sunshine will continue to be abundant and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Furthermore, burning is not recommended over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker. Then as we head into the second half of the work week, we have a minor cool down expected with highs dropping into the upper 70’s to the mid-80’s so if you were excited for Fall-like weather, there are more seasonable temperatures on the way!