September 29th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see the cooler air yesterday. It actually felt like it should for the Autumn season. The wind could have been much less, but it is west Texas after all! We will see lower wind speed today, however, it will still be sustained at 10-15 mph. Some gusts could get to 25 mph at times. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine and no cloud cover in the entire area today. Lubbock will see the high temperature climb up to 81°. The average high for today is 80°, so we will only be one degree above average. The air is going to be much warmer on Wednesday. We will see more sunshine, no clouds and dry air all through the day. The wind is going to actually drop to 5-10 mph. The high will make it up to 89°, with low 90s off the Caprock.

