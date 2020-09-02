September 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures remaining below average in the low to mid-80’s. We could still see a stray thunderstorm or two this afternoon, but nothing severe is expected. For the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, we are expecting abundant sunshine with temperatures moving back around average into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This means that it is imperative for everyone to remain sun safe so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks and doors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!