September 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The showers and storms did not come to fruition on Tuesday for nearly all of us. That is really sad to see, because west Texas desperately needs steady rain. The computer forecasts were wrong. There was a severe storm in Hall County, which briefly produced a weak tornado in open, rural parts of the county. Today is looking like a dud in terms of rain, as well. We're going to see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with lower highs for all of us. Lubbock will make it to 85°, which is four degrees below average. Thursday will once again see sunny skies and dry air. The wind tomorrow will be light and the air is going to be much warmer. The high temperature will be 93°.

