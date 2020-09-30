September 30th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Wednesday everyone! It’s been another quiet and hot day across the region today, but relief is on the way! We’ve seen highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under mostly clear skies. For tonight, we’ll see more of the same, with lows on either side of 50 degrees. A weak cold front will drop our temperatures tomorrow back to near seasonal averages with widespread low 80s in the forecast. Clear skies and seasonable temperatures will be the name of the game for the next seven days with another dry cold front set to sweep through this weekend, keeping temperatures near normal. It’s still too early to tell, but a pattern change COULD be on the way about 10 days out, hopefully bringing some rain. Otherwise, we’ll be warm and dry through at least next week.