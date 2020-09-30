September 30th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The air started to warm up across west Texas on Tuesday after a nice, cool one on Monday. Expect plenty more sunshine and very dry air this afternoon. The wind is going to remain closer to 10 mph across the board. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature climb up to 89°. That is nine degrees above average for September 30. Tomorrow starts the month of October. We typically start to see cooler air transition in more often during this month. We’ll see a drop in highs on Thursday, however, we’ll still be above average for October 1. It will remain sunny and dry with 10-15 mph wind in the afternoon. The high is going to reach 81° in Lubbock.

