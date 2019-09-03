September 3rd, 2019 Evening Weather

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny & hot. High 95.Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 68.Tomorrow:Partly cloudy. High 92.

Not much has changed in the forecast within the past 24 hours. Summer-like heat will still stick around over the next several days as Mother Nature still wants to hold onto summer with all it can. While we're not expecting any triple-digit heat, it will still be hot outside. High temperatures today will top out into the low to mid 90s. Cloud cover will be on the increase tomorrow allowing for high temperatures to only drop a couple of degrees into the lower 90s. If you're looking for fall-like weather it won't be here within the next seven days as temperatures hover in the 90s.

Along with the heat, rain chances will be non-existent in the extended forecast as high pressure dominates. Unfortunately, it looks like the rain may even hold off next week as well. The Climate Prediction Center is still hinting at below average precipitation chances within the next six to ten days.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

