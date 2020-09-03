September 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

The South Plains are no stranger to some of Mother Nature's fury. And while it has been some time since disaster has struck, our region can see just about any kind of hazard that can force you to make life changing decisions.

Jody James, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist from the National Weather Service explains, "We can have hazardous materials, we can have wildfires like we've seen in Colorado and California recently. And then all the different types of weather, flooding, hurricanes, severe weather, tornadoes. So it's just to be prepared, be prepared to evacuate your home if that is required. When you do that, you have to start having things like communication plans, and a go-bag and other things because you may be out of your routine in a very big way for some time"