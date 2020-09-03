September 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures moving back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. For the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, we are expecting abundant sunshine with temperatures remaining around average into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This means that it is imperative for everyone to remain sun safe so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks and doors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! As we look ahead to next week, there is a small chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday so make sure to stay weather aware!