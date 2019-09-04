Happy Wednesday everyone! We have had yet another sunny and hot day with temperatures back in the low 90’s. This will remain the case all week long with abundant sunshine expected and lows in the mid to upper 60’s. This means that it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! Also don’t forget about your pets – make sure to bring them inside during the day! Our next rain chance will arrive this upcoming Sunday and will continue on and off through the middle of next week so keep your umbrellas handy and make sure to stay weather aware!
September 4th, 2019 Evening Weather
Happy Wednesday everyone! We have had yet another sunny and hot day with temperatures back in the low 90’s. This will remain the case all week long with abundant sunshine expected and lows in the mid to upper 60’s. This means that it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! Also don’t forget about your pets – make sure to bring them inside during the day! Our next rain chance will arrive this upcoming Sunday and will continue on and off through the middle of next week so keep your umbrellas handy and make sure to stay weather aware!