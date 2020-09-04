September 4th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. As we head into your Labor Day weekend, we are expecting abundant sunshine with temperatures remaining around average into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This means that it is imperative for everyone to remain sun safe so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks and doors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Then as we look ahead to next week, there is a small chance for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday so make sure to stay weather aware!