September 5th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! We are looking at a beautiful afternoon and evening to wrap up our week, highs will be right around seasonal averages with mostly sunny skies. If you're heading out to any areawide Friday Night Football games you are looking at some perfect football weather with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s for most of the evening. The beautiful weather will stay with us through the weekend, so again, if you have any outdoor plans for Labor Day weekend you are looking to be in great shape. It'll get a little on the hot side for Sunday and Monday with highs slightly above average in the mid and upper 90s. If you like warm weather, enjoy these temperatures while you can because our first powerful cold front of the season will be crashing through the South Plains by next Tuesday. Right now, this front looks to arrive in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, dropping our overnight temperatures to the mid 40s with highs barely getting out of the 60s for Wednesday. Rain will also be in the forecast in wake of this front, which is fantastic news because our drought conditions continue to worsen. Skies clear out by the end of next week, but temperatures will stay below average with highs in the 70s.