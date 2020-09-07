September 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday! It has been a near perfect Saturday across the South Plains today, highs topped out in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, we'll see very pleasant conditions with lows in the mid 60s and clear skies. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than today, but just as nice with mostly sunny skies. Labor day Monday is looking like the last day of above average temperatures for a while, so get out and enjoy it! On Tuesday, we'll be watching a powerful cold front blast through and drop our temperatures by nearly 40 degrees! Rain will develop across much of the region, bringing some much needed relief to our drought conditions. Winds will also be howling out of the north anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday is looking cloudy, rainy, and cold with highs barely getting out of the 50s. Temperatures slowly begin to rebound by Thursday with sunshine returning and highs in the 60s. 80s return by next weekend with mostly sunny skies.