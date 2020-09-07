September 6th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Sunday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back in the low 90’s. As we head into your Labor Day, we are expecting more sunshine with hotter temperatures! Highs will bump into the mid to upper 90’s so make sure to remain sun safe! Wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks and doors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Then as we look ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, make sure to stay weather aware because we have ample shower and thunderstorm chances on the way! Timing is Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening with no severe threats at this time. However, flooding and lightning can still be an issue so remember to turn around, don’t drown and that when thunder roars, go indoors! These rain chances are accompanied with a major cool down with highs dropping down 30 degrees so keep a jacket handy!