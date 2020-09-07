September 7th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good morning and happy Labor Day Monday! It's been a picture perfect holiday weekend, and we look to end it with similar conditions today, although, temperatures will be just a few degrees warmer than Sunday. If you can, get out and enjoy the warm weather because big time changes are in the forecast starting tomorrow. For Tuesday, a strong, early season cold front will be making its way through the South Plains from Canada tomorrow afternoon. So for our northern counties, expect your highs tomorrow to be cooler, as the front will make its way through your neck of the woods first, then the farther south you are, the warmer you will get before the front plows through. The front should make its way through the entire region before sunset, and temperatures will freefall to the 40s overnight. We will also see the chance for showers and thunderstorms along and ahead of the frontal passage. Some storms have the potential to be strong to severe, so make sure to stay weather aware tomorrow afternoon. After the front passes, we will see light to moderate rainfall overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday. Winds will be howling out of the north anywhere from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The wind and rain will prevent temperatures from getting out of the 50s for most of the region on Wednesday. Showers stay in the forecast through Thursday, while temperatures are slow to warm to the 60s. Sunshine looks to return on Friday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 70s. 7 day rainfall totals look to be very healthy for most. This rain event will not eliminate the drought, it does look to make quite a big dent in it!