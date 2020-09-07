September 7th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Labor Day everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back in the mid to upper 90’s. Tomorrow morning will start out about the same as today with mild temperatures and sunshine, but throughout the morning and early afternoon cloud cover will increase and then by mid-afternoon, we are expecting showers and thunderstorms to impact a large portion of the region. Timing for our rain chances is Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning with no severe threats at this time. However, flooding and lightning can still be an issue so remember to turn around, don’t drown and that when thunder roars, go indoors! The wet mid-week forecast is also accompanied with a major cool down with highs dropping down 30 degrees so keep a jacket handy! Temperatures will move from into the upper 70’s tomorrow and then the low 50’s on Wednesday!