September 8th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It was another beautiful and sunny start to the day, but the cold front arrived this afternoon bringing with it showers and thunderstorms and a sharp temperature drop behind it. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central and Southern South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms. Biggest threats will be damaging winds, heavy rains and therefore, flooding as well as large hail. Precipitation chances will continue through Friday morning so make sure to keep an umbrella handy and stay weather aware. The major cool down will begin tonight with lows dropping into the 40’s and highs dropping down another 20 degrees into the low 50’s so keep a jacket handy! This will be followed by another warm up into the weekend!