September 9th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- The rain was a dud for nearly all locations in our area. This is why computers should be trusted! We really desperately needed to see some welcome rain, but it was a miss. Snyder was the only one that saw more than an inch of rain last night. The big story for today is going to be how cold it will remain. The wind will be sustained at 20-25 mph, with cloudy skies and a high of only 48°. It’s still summer, people! The wind will make it feel more like the upper 30s this afternoon. We’ll drop down to 45° tomorrow morning. Thursday afternoon will continue to see cloudy skies. The air will start to warm up as dry conditions take over. Lubbock will remain well below average for September 10, with the high only making it to 62°.

