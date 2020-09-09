September 9th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a very cold, overcast and drizzly day across the South Plains with highs only reaching into the low to mid-50s. You will want to stay bundled up for your Thursday as well with lows back in the mid-40s and highs only reaching in the upper 50s and low 60s. Rain chances will also continue over the next few days, but we’ll see the coverage diminish day by day. Thankfully, we are not excepting any more severe weather at this time. However, we could still see some heavy downpours and some lightning so remember if you come upon pooling water in the roadway, turn around, don’t drown and when thunder roars, go indoors! Then beginning on Friday we will see temperatures start to rebound again jumping back into the low 70s and then the low to mid-80s for the weekend and the beginning of next week! Sunshine will return to the forecast as early as Saturday with another minor rain chance on Sunday with dry conditions are expected throughout next week!