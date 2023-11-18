LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday night weather update for November 18th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Low of 49°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. High of 73°. Winds W 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions will remain around the region tonight. Isolated showers will remain possible, especially over northern areas. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 8-12 MPH. Patchy dense fog is expected for some, especially from 4-9 AM CST. Low temperatures will bottom out from the low 40s to the mid 50s, with warmest temperatures remaining over southeastern areas.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Sunday Morning, November 19th, 2023.

Short Term:

Highs will warm back into the 60s and 70s Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. Highs fall back into the 50s and 60s Monday and Tuesday behind a strong cold front. Morning lows will be in the 30s through the 50s, with Tuesday morning being the coldest of the three. A freeze will be likely then, especially along and north of Highway 62/82. Winds will be westerly Sunday, before shifting to the north behind our cold front on Monday. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH are possible Monday and Tuesday, making it feel colder than it actually will be. Isolated showers will be possible Sunday morning, and again throughout the day on Monday as a low pressure system tracks through the region. We will have a partly cloudy sky on Sunday and Monday, with wall-to-wall sunshine returning Tuesday.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 18th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s Wednesday through Friday. We will be cold Wednesday morning, with most areas falling below freezing. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds shifting back to the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Thanksgiving Day will be pleasant around the region. Highs peak in the 50s and 60s under an increasingly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Clouds linger into Friday and Saturday. Isolated showers will be possible on Friday ahead of our next cold front. Highs will range through the 50s and 60s, with winds shifting from the southwest to the north behind the front. Very cold air is set to fill into the region, with temperatures plummeting into the 20s to low 30s by sunrise on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will range through the upper 30s to low 50s around the KLBK viewing area.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 18th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Saturday, November 18th:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:43 PM CDT

Average High: 63°

Record High: 82° (1942 & 1999)

Average Low: 35°

Record Low: 16° (1951)

