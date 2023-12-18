LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday night weather update for December 18th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 36°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 61°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Temperatures will trend above average overnight, as increasing clouds and southerly winds keep us warmer around the region. Lows will only drop into the low 30s to low 40s. Coldest temperatures will occur over northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, December 19th, 2023.

Short Term:

Mostly cloudy conditions will hang around the region Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will peak in the upper 50s to low 60s each day, with winds out of the south and southwest each day. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH will be possible each day. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, showers will increase from southwest to northeast. Isolated showers will hang around through at least Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be light, overall. Isolated totals of 0.10″-0.20″ will be possible for some. Just like our daytime highs, morning lows will remain above average. Temperatures will only drop into the low 30s to low 50s each morning. Thursday is the first day of Winter 2023, with our winter solstice occurring at 9:27 PM CST. This is the day with the shortest amount of daylight across the northern hemisphere. After Thursday, we will add more and more daylight to our days. This trend will last through June 2024.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 18th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Our extended forecast will be front loaded with more rain chances around the region. More showers will move into southeastern areas during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday. Showers become more widespread on Saturday, with some areas seeing as much as 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall. We will dry out just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday through Sunday. A storm system tracking through the Texas Panhandle will usher colder air into the region for Christmas Day, with highs on Monday only warming into the upper 40s to low 50s. Morning lows will be in the mid 30s to low 50s Friday through Sunday mornings, with Christmas Morning featuring temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Unfortunately folks, we will only be dreaming of a White Christmas this year. No snowfall is expected across the South Plains within the next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 18th 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 18th:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CST

Sunset: 5:42 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 77° (1980)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 4° (2016)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

