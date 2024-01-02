LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for January 2nd, 2024.

Tonight: Clearing sky. Low of 27°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 55°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Isolated showers will wrap up over eastern areas by midnight tonight, with clouds clearing the region from west to east. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-10 MPH, bringing our wind chill values down into the mid teens to mid 20s. We will see low temperatures range anywhere from the upper teens to the low 30s across the KLBK viewing area, with the coldest temps occurring over the northwestern portions of the region.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, January 3rd, 2024.

Short Term:

Wednesday will be warmer around the region. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region throughout the day, with clouds increasing during the evening hours. Highs across the region will range through the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase Wednesday night through Thursday as our next storm system approaches the region. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH ahead of the cold front. Daytime highs will range through the 40s to low 50s. Showers and storms will increase in coverage around the region, with a wintry mix possible north of Highway 62/82. We are closely monitoring the track of this incoming storm system, as it will determine what kind of precipitation we see where. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front, with gusts near 25-35 MPH likely. As cold air moves in, remaining moisture on area roadways could freeze and result in some patchy black ice Friday morning. Be sure to factor in a little extra time for your morning commute, especially if you live north of Highway 62/82/ More sunshine returns for Friday, with highs back in the 40s and 50s.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 2nd, 2024.

Extended Forecast:

A weak disturbance could bring in some light rain and snow showers on Saturday. Nothing too meaningful is likely as of now. We will be dry, warm, and windy on Sunday, as some areas reach daytime highs in the low 60! A strong arctic front will arrive Monday, cooling us down quite a bit. Highs will return to the upper 30s to low 50s Monday and Tuesday, with morning lows in the upper teens to low 30s also likely. We will be watching for another shot at a wintry mix of precipitation on Monday. Moisture could be too limited to see anything. As of now, just light precipitation amounts are expected.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 2nd 2024.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, X, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 2nd:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:51 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 77° (1997 & 2009)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -2° (1979)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

