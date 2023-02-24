LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for February 24th, 2023.

Tonight: Cold with patchy drizzle. Low of 33°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Light rain and drizzle. High of 48°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A cloudy and cold night is in store for the KLBK viewing area, as low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 30s region wide. Areas of patchy drizzle and light rain will return tonight, with areas of patchy icy possible on area bridges and overpasses. If you have to be out late tonight through Saturday morning, be extra careful on wet roadways. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Another cold and cloudy day is expected on Saturday, with eastern areas seeing the coldest temperatures. High temperatures will range from the low 60s in eastern New Mexico, to the low 40s for the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning, warmer air will begin to return to the region. Lows will only settle in the 40s and 50s across the area. Pockets of light rain and drizzle will continue into Sunday morning.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Sunday, February 26th, 2023. Severe storms and strong winds have the potential to bring widespread weather impacts to portions of the South Plains. High temperatures will warm into the 70s and low 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the south early on. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH are expected. After 1-3 PM, a line of storms is expected to develop somewhere in the vicinity of Interstate 27. Northeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area are under a level 3 out of 5 Enhanced risk for severe storms, indicated by areas in orange. Areas in yellow are under a level 2 out of 5 slight risk, with areas in dark green under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk. Our primary threats will be damaging winds around 80 MPH, and hail up to golf ball sized, which is about 1.75″ in diameter. Timing will be from Noon CST – 10 PM.

Severe weather threat categories for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

As the storms begin to exit the region, strong winds and blowing dust will return. A High Wind Watch has already been issued for almost all of the region, with the exception of Cottle and King counties. For our West Texas counties, and Lea county in eastern New Mexico, this watch is valid from Noon CST Sunday through Midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Gusts could be as high as 65-75 MPH, resulting in blowing dust for all of the region. Curry and Roosevelt county will see their watch expire at 7 PM MST.

Wind alerts for Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight under a clearing sky. Strong winds will remain overnight.

Monday will be breezy and mild under a clearing sky. We will keep a few clouds around the region, calling for a partly cloudy sky. Winds will start the day off with gusts as high as 40-50 MPH out of the west. By the afternoon and evening hours, gusts will only peak around 20-30 MPH. High temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to lower 70s. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows bottoming out in the 30s and 40s.

Extended Forecast:

We will remain warm and windy Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will range in the upper 60s to upper 70s, with winds out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH. We will cool down Thursday and Friday, with highs falling into the 50s and 60s as our next cold front moves in. We could see a few sprinkles over northern areas, but most of us will remain completely dry. Morning lows will remain in the 30s and 40s next week, with temperatures getting closer to freezing Friday morning. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 24th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, February 24th:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:40 PM CDT

Average High: 62°

Record High: 89° (1918)

Average Low: 33°

Record Low: 1° (1960)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Remain weather aware!

-Jacob

