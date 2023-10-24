LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for October 24th, 2023.

Tonight: Severe storms and heavy rain. Low of 60°. Winds SE→WNW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Heavy A.M. rain. High of 74°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for a majority of the KLBK viewing area, highlighted by areas in dark green below. Damaging wind gusts around 60 MPH and quarter sized hail (1″ in diameter) will be our main threats. Timing for severe storms will be from 9 PM over western areas, through 6 AM for areas off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. Make sure to turn around, don’t drown if you come across a flooded roadway. Never drive through flood waters! Be sure to stay weather aware overnight, and download the EverythingLubbock Weather App!

SPC Day 1 Outlook | October 24th, 2023. Severe Weather Threats through 6 AM CDT October 25th, 2023. Storm Arrival Times for October 24th-25th, 2023.

We will keep a cloudy sky around the region tonight, with lows bottoming out in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast ahead of the showers and storms, before coming more westerly behind the rainfall. Gusts as high as 15-20 MPH will be possible outside of thunderstorms. Watch out for patchy dense fog for your Wednesday morning commute.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, October 25th, 2023.

Short Term:

Heavy rainfall will continue over eastern areas through 9 AM – Noon CDT Wednesday. Isolated to scattered showers will remain over eastern areas throughout the day, with possibly isolated storms developing over central and northeastern areas during the afternoon and evening hours. We will completely dry out Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Dry conditions will remain all day Thursday through Friday morning, with isolated showers returning to southeastern and eastern areas late Friday afternoon and evening. This activity will linger overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 80s, with Thursday being the warmest day around the area. Morning lows will vary from the 40s into the mid 60s. Winds will be south-southwesterly on Wednesday and Thursday, with sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH likely. Winds become more east-southeasterly by Friday, helping to bring in more moisture ahead of our next cold front. We will keep clouds around most, if not all day Wednesday. Abundant sunshine returns Thursday, before clouds make their way back into the region by early afternoon on Friday.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid October 24th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday will be warm and breezy. Highs will peak in the 70s to low 80s under an increasingly cloudy sky. Isolated showers will become more likely later in the day over the northern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Our next cold front will begin to move into the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will shift our winds from the south to the north, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH likely. We can expect to see some blowing dust accompany this front, too. Temperatures will rapidly plummet behind the cold front, with most of us seeing a 20° drop within an hour or two after the front passes through our respective locations. Sunday’s high temperatures will occur before sunrise, with temperatures falling throughout the day. Daytime temps on Sunday will only reach the 40s and 50s around the region, with isolated to scattered showers increasing around the region. Precipitation will be most widespread to the east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Temperatures will plummet into the 20s and 30s Sunday night into Monday morning, with light rain and drizzle continuing. There will be a slight potential for us to see some patchy freezing drizzle or even snow flurries on Monday, which could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways. However, confidence in this occurring is exceptionally low at this point in time. Well below average temperatures will stick around Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s expected each day. Isolated showers will also hang around the region. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 20s to low 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 24th, 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, October 24th:

Sunrise: 7:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:03 PM CDT

Average High: 73°

Record High: 91° (1933)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 26° (1929)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware!

-Jacob

