LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for May 18th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Low of 59°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Severe storm P.M. High of 87°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will linger through 2 AM tonight. Severe weather should come to an end by 10 PM. Some areas will see some locally heavy rainfall through midnight. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region overnight, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to mid 60s by sunrise Tuesday.

Low temperatures for Tuesday morning, May 22nd, 2023

A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the South Plains for Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023. This will include the city of Lubbock. In this region, damaging wind gusts of 60-70 MPH, hail near 2″ in diameter, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding will all be possible. Timing will be from 2 PM along the Texas/New Mexico state line, with storms ending over extreme eastern areas around Midnight. Daytime highs will peak in the upper 70s over northern areas, with southern locations peaking in the low 90s. A partly to mostly cloudy sky can be expected through most of the day, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Rain will fade overnight, with temperatures cooling into the 50s and 60s early Wednesday morning.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023.

Wednesday will feature more showers and storms, a few of which will be on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind gusts around 60 MPH, hail around 1.50″ in diameter, and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible. Timing will once again be from 2 PM through Midnight. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across a flooded roadway. Daytime highs will climb into the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. WInds will remain out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Showers will linger into Thursday morning. Watch out for patchy dense fog through your Thursday morning commute. Lows will settle into the 50s and 60s around sunrise Thursday.

Thursday will feature more showers and storms, with locally heavy rainfall expected for some. Strongest storms could produce 60 MPH wind gusts and 1″ hail. Storms will be most likely during the afternoon through early overnight hours. High temperatures are forecast to reach the 70s and 80s under a partly cloud sky. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH likely. Thursday night into Friday morning will be muggy and mild. Lows drop into the 50s and 60s by Friday morning. Keep an eye out for patchy dense fog.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated to scattered shower and storm chances remain in the forecast for our extended period. Area high school graduations will be in jeopardy of being rained out or postponed due to lightning and storms. Be sure to remain weather aware, and head indoors when thunder roars! Locally heavy rainfall will remain possible, so remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across flooded roadways. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s through our Memorial Day weekend, with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. We are especially grateful for our service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifices for our freedoms. Let us not forget the true meaning of Memorial Day. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 22nd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 22nd:

Sunrise: 6:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:46 PM CDT

Average High: 86°

Record High: 105° (1996)

Average Low: 59°

Record Low: 40° (1931)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx