LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for September 29th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 88°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Scattered storms will continue to diminish over western areas this evening. An occasional 50-60 MPH wind gust is likely, as is hail up to penny sized (0.88″ in diameter). We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region overnight, as lows fall into the upper 50s to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH.

Saturday will be another seasonably warm day with high temperatures peaking in the mid 80s to low 90s during the afternoon hours. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our eastern New Mexico counties. Saturday night into the first morning of October will be warmer than average, as lows bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s close to sunrise on Sunday.

Our downward temperature trend will continue Sunday, with high temperatures topping out in the 80s to low 90s during the late afternoon hours. Warmest temperatures will remain over southeastern areas. We will see isolated showers and storms later in the afternoon and evening hours, with sustained winds of 15-20 MPH out of the southeast. Scattered showers and storms will remain during the evening hours, with residual showers lingering overnight into Monday morning. Lows will only settle in the 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Monday.

Isolated showers and storms will become more widespread Monday evening. Daytime highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s, with southeasterly winds of 15-20 MPH likely around the region.

Strong to severe storms are likely around the KLBK viewing area on Monday, October 2nd, 2023. Damaging wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH and golf ball sized hail (1.75″ in diameter) are the main concerns for now. Locally heavy rainfall will also lead to an increased risk of localized flooding across the forecast area. Timing for severe storms will be from the late afternoon hours on Monday, lasting into the early morning hours (1-3 AM CDT) Tuesday morning.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning will feature cooler temperatures and scattered rainfall. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers and storms will linger through sunrise on Tuesday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 29th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 29th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:35 PM CDT

Average High: 81°

Record High: 97° (1977 & 2011)

Average Low: 55°

Record Low: 33° (1916)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

