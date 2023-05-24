LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening severe weather update for May 24th, 2023.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the South Plains through 10 PM CDT this evening. Below are impacted areas.

A level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by the shade of orange. This includes locations such as Friona, Clovis, Muleshoe, Morton, and Tatum. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for areas in yellow. This includes the cities of Lubbock, Plainview, Brownfield, Seminole, and Crosbyton. Areas in the dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. This includes the locations of Turkey, Guthrie, Lake Alan Henry, Snyder, and Gail.

Severe weather outlook through 6 AM CDT Thursday, May 24th, 2023.

The main concerns with tonight’s severe weather potential will be damaging winds up to 75 MPH, large hail up to apple-sized (3.00″ in diameter), localized flash flooding, and even an isolated tornado or two. Not every single location will see showers and storms, but those of us that do will have the risk of seeing damaging winds, damaging hail, and heavy rainfall. These storms will linger through the early morning hours of Thursday, May 25th, 2023.

Severe weather threat levels this evening through Thursday morning.

Storms are expected to develop in eastern New Mexico along the Texas state line no later than 4 PM. Storms cross the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor around 4-6 PM. Storms are expected to exit eastern areas close to 10 PM. Below is a rough timeline of when storms could first arrive in your area. Please note that not everyone will see rainfall. If you’re going to see some, this is the general timeframe for which it could begin.

Expected storm arrival time for Wednesday-Thursday, May 24th-25th, 2023.

Download our KLBK First Warning Weather App to receive to-the-second alerts through the overnight hours! You can also use our interactive radar to track storms as they move into the region. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Stay weather aware, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx