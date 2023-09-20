LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for September 20th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Low of 67°. Winds SE→SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered strong to severe storms. High of 87°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Clouds have started increasing across the South Plains this evening as mid-level moisture moves back into eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Southeasterly winds are helping increase surface moisture gradually this evening, which will set the stage for isolated showers overnight. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the area, with isolated showers possible from 4 AM through sunrise. Western areas have the highest likelihood of seeing minor accumulations up to 0.05″. Low temperatures will bottom out in the 60s to low 70s close to sunrise.

Isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast through lunchtime. These showers and storms will be possible area-wide, but not everyone will see rain. A break is expected from lunchtime through the evening commute. Highs will range in the 80s to mid 90s, with warmest temperatures occurring over southern areas. Winds will be sustained out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. After 5 PM, our attention will shift to eastern New Mexico as strong to severe storms begin to develop. This activity will arrive in the Lubbock metro around 6-8 p.m. Strongest storms will be capable of 60 MPH wind gusts and hail near quarter sized (1.00″ in diameter). Temperatures will cool into the 60s to low 70s overnight into Friday morning, with showers and storms ending from west to east.

Warmer temperatures will return to the region for Friday, with a high of 95° in store for Lubbock. Region-wide temps will vary from the low 90s to lower 100s. A mostly sunny sky is likely around the area, as winds gust near 20-25 MPH out of the southwest. The first day of the South Plains Fair is Friday, and it looks like the rain will hold off. Friday night football games around the KLBK viewing area will be warm. Friday night into Saturday morning will be mild, as lows remain 5-10 degrees above average. Temperatures will settle into the upper 50s to low 70s.

Fall officially begins at 1:50 AM CDT Saturday morning. Unfortunately, there isn’t some magical switch we can flip to make our weather match the season. Summer’s firm grasp will remain, as high temperatures reach the 90s to lower 100s once again. The current forecast calls for a high of 95° in the city of Lubbock. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH under an increasingly partly cloudy sky. A cold front will swing through the region later in the day, shifting our winds to the northwest overnight. Lows will drop into the mid 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will slowly fall behind our cold front next week. Overall, highs will range from the low 80s to mid 90s Sunday through Wednesday, with Monday and Tuesday currently expected to be the coolest days. Morning lows will continue to range in the 50s and 60s. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky each day, with most of us remaining completely dry. Some data is suggesting we could see some stray showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but overall confidence in this probability is very low right now. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 20th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 20th:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:47 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 99° (2021)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 41° (1971, 1983, and 1991)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

