LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for February 22nd, 2023.

Tonight: Calming winds. Low of 36°. Winds W 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Clouds late. High of 66°. Winds SW→SE 12-18 MPH.

Winds will remain breezy this evening, eventually calming as we head into the overnight hours. Gusts as high as 50-60 MPH are still likely through 9 PM CST this evening. Overnight, sustained speeds will fall to 15-20 MPH out of the west under a clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly, falling below freezing over northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Most of us will fall into the 30s and 40s by sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday will be another mild day around the region. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will increase during the evening hours. Winds will not be as strong around the region, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH shifting from the southwest to the southeast throughout the day. Thursday night into Friday morning will be colder, as a back-door cold front moves into the South Plains from the northwest. This will drop temperatures into the mid 20s to mid 40s by sunrise Friday.

A mostly cloudy to overcast sky is in store for the KLBK viewing area on Friday. There is still a high degree of uncertainty with Friday’s forecast due to the exact timing, intensity, and location of our cold front. For now, we are going with highs in the upper 40s to low 60s across the region, with warmest temperatures occurring over western areas. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH, with a few showers possible over the Rolling Plains. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cool and cloudy, with lows bottoming out in the 30s and 40s.

Showers, and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible for portions of the western Texas on Saturday. Moisture will increase across the region ahead of our next storm system, resulting in showers and possibly even a stray thunderstorm or two! Rain will be most likely over eastern areas, with most areas seeing less than 0.10″ of rainfall. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s under a mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Stray showers will remain possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows cooling into the 40s and 50s.

Extended Forecast:

We are closely monitoring the potential for severe weather on Sunday, February 26th, 2023. Damaging winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes will be possible from 4 PM Sunday evening through 4 AM Monday morning. Areas along and east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor have the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather. By sunrise Monday, we will see a clear sky and gusty winds. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s from Sunday through Wednesday of next week, with patchy blowing dust expected each day. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: February 22nd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, February 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:24 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:38 PM CDT

Average High: 61°

Record High: 87° (1996)

Average Low: 32°

Record Low: 12° (1911)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

