LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for May 26th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered severe storms. Low of 61°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. P.M. severe storms. High of 75°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH.

Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible west of Highway 385 this evening through the overnight hours. The rest of the KLBK viewing area will remain severe weather free due to early morning storms taking most of the energy out of the atmosphere. A Tornado Watch has been issued for our eastern New Mexico counties, and Gaines county in western Texas. This watch runs through 11 PM CDT/10 PM MDT. Strongest storms could produce an isolated tornado or two, damaging winds upwards of 80 MPH, and hail as large as baseball to softball sized. By sunrise Saturday, most areas will have temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Isolated showers will be continuing for some.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible around the region as we start off our Saturday. Severe storms will begin to develop around 2 PM over northern areas, with another batch of severe storms developing in eastern New Mexico around 4 PM. Strong to severe storms will remain possible around the region through 1 AM early Sunday morning. Threats include isolated tornadoes, wind gusts upwards of 75 MPH, hail near 2″ in diameter, and flash flooding. Daytime highs on Saturday will peak in the 70s to low 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the 50s and 60s by sunrise Sunday.

Compared to Saturday, Sunday will feature fewer showers and storms around the KLBK viewing area. However, any storms that do develop could produce some 60 MPH wind gusts and 1″ in diameter hail. Storms will be most likely later in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will only climb into the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be sustained out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers will hang around during the early overnight hours, with a mostly cloudy sky remaining overnight. Lows will eventually drop back into the 50s and 60s by sunrise on Monday.

Monday is trending drier around the South Plains. A special thank you to all service members, and their families, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. If you plan on any graveside celebrations, we should be dry around most of the region. A few showers and storms look to linger over eastern areas. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning should be mostly dry, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 26th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, May 26th:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:49 PM CDT

Average High: 88°

Record High: 102° (2018)

Average Low: 61°

Record Low: 43° (1950)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Stay weather aware.

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx