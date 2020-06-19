Severe Weather Alert Day: June 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has the details on your Friday afternoon severe weather potential.

The KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab has issued a Severe Weather Alert Day for Friday, June 19th, 2020. Severe storms are expected across the South Plains region this afternoon into the late evening hours. Here is what you can expect.

Between 3-4 PM, showers and storms will begin to develop along a dry line near the Texas/ New Mexico state line. These storms will turn into more of a line around 5-6 PM. Storms will likely enter into the Lubbock Metro sometime between 4:30-5:30 PM. Storms will push out of our region into the Rolling Plains by 10 PM this evening.











A level 2 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for the areas in yellow region below. This includes the city of Lubbock. A level 1 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for areas in the dark green region below.

Today’s primary threats will be with damaging wind gusts up to 80 MPH, hail up the the size of a lime (2.00″ in diameter), and localized flooding. Urbanized flooding will be a concern in the city of Lubbock. Unfortunately, these storms will move in during rush hour, so traffic will be a headache across the region. Power outages will be expected with today’s storms. be sure to keep you vehicle covered if at all possible. Today’s hail will have the potential to ding up your car, and possibly even crack your windshield.

Stay safe, and remain weather aware this afternoon! We will post frequent updates on Facebook, Twitter, and everythinglubbock.com

-Jacob.

