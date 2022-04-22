LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service released information early Friday about the possibility of hazardous weather in the South Plains, Rolling Plains and the far Southern Texas Panhandle.

The counties in the weather outlook included Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Childress, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent and Stonewall counties.

“Thunderstorms, some severe, will be possible across areas on the Caprock this afternoon and evening. The primary hazards associated with any storms that form will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but a tornado or two, and localized flooding cannot be ruled out,” the NWS said.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory is in effect Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

“Strong winds out of the south are expected throughout most of today, with sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph possible across the Caprock and Rolling Plains,” the NWS website said.

According to the NWS, the dry and windy weather Saturday would lead to critical fire danger, so a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. NWS data showed wind speeds could be near 30 mph for some areas.

Highlights

5:55 a.m. Windy conditions will exist for much of Friday, with winds of 25-35 mph gusting to 50 mph expected. Thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening, with large hail and wind up to 70 mph being the greatest threat, but tornadoes & localized flooding are possible.

