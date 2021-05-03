Severe weather coverage for Lubbock and South Plains, May 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather was in the forecast for Lubbock on Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service Office in Lubbock issued a watch for many of the counties of the South Plains until 9:00 p.m.

  • 3:59 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plains TX until 5:00 PM CDT

