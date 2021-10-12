Severe weather coverage for October 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Texas, including eastern portions of the South Plains, in effect until 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms, some severe, should be expected to develop Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours.

“A tornado, large hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging winds to 70 mph, and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary hazards with this activity,” the NWS website said.

According to the NWS, the storms will move out of the area quickly, leaving mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures Tuesday night.

The NWS also issued a wind advisory for Lubbock that will be in effect until 7:00 p.m. The NWS recommended securing outdoor items that could blow away.

“The gusty and dry winds have led to elevated fire weather conditions over much of the caprock through the remainder of the afternoon,” the NWS website said.

