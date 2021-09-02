Severe weather coverage for September 2, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Texas, including portions of the South Plains, in effect until 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
Storm Highlights
- 5:49 a.m. Another day of hot temperatures is expected on Thursday, with highs across the Rolling Plains reaching into the upper 90s and lower 90s elsewhere. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening, mainly along and west of I-27/US- 87.
- 3:02 p.m. Our streak of mild nights and evening thunderstorm chances continues. Scattered showers and storms possible tonight across much of the South Plains and southern Panhandle.
- 7:42 p.m. Slow moving showers with isolated thunderstorms will continue to pulse up and down near the city for the next couple of hours. Expect some gusty winds with brief downpours possible. Activity will gradually decrease after sunset.
- 8:07 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brownfield TX, Meadow TX, Ropesville TX until 9:00 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH!
USEFUL LINKS
- Airport (LPSIA) Arrivals and Departures
- KAMC News Facebook page
- KAMC Storm Team Weather Lab
- KLBK First Warning Weather Center
- KLBK News Facebook page
- KLBK Weather Facebook
- Lubbock Emergency Management website
- Lubbock Power & Light Outages
- Lyntegar Outages
- Radar — EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar
- Ron Roberts KAMC Facebook
- Severe Weather Resource Center from EverythingLubbock.com
- Traffic Cameras from the City of Lubbock
- TxDOT Cameras in Lubbock
- TxDOT Road Conditions
- SPEC Outages
- Xcel Outages