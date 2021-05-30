Severe weather coverage in Lubbock and the South Plains for Sunday, May 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Mexico and West Texas, including Lubbock, until 1:00 a.m.
A watch means conditions favor the creation of severe thunderstorms. A warning means something has been confirmed.
Storm Highlights
- 6:15 p.m. (central) Tornado Warning including Dexter NM until 6:00 PM MDT
- 6:54 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Morton TX, Bledsoe TX, Lehman TX until 7:45 PM CDT
