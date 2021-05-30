Severe weather coverage in Lubbock and the South Plains for Sunday, May 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Mexico and West Texas, including Lubbock, until 1:00 a.m.

A watch means conditions favor the creation of severe thunderstorms. A warning means something has been confirmed.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Morton TX, Bledsoe TX, Lehman TX until 7:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/lFY4vxEZI5 — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 30, 2021

🚨 Yoakum/Cochran Counties! #Tornado warned storm w/ rotating wall cloud will be crossing over the state line in the next 30-40 min. Be prepared to shelter if this storm maintains its strength! #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/54xkxL3TBy — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 30, 2021

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 1 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/gkWqDM9GzJ — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 30, 2021

Storm Highlights

6:15 p.m. (central) Tornado Warning including Dexter NM until 6:00 PM MDT

6:54 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Morton TX, Bledsoe TX, Lehman TX until 7:45 PM CDT

