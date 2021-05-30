Severe weather coverage in Lubbock and the South Plains for Sunday, May 30

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of New Mexico and West Texas, including Lubbock, until 1:00 a.m.

A watch means conditions favor the creation of severe thunderstorms. A warning means something has been confirmed.

