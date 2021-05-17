Severe weather coverage in Lubbock, South Plains for May 17, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock announced a tornado watch for Monday afternoon for portions of Eastern New Mexico and West Texas. The watch expires at 11:00 p.m. (Central).

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and Texas until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Mo9IuMa0YZ — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) May 17, 2021

Storm Highlights

3:03 p.m. The NWS in Lubbock announced a tornado watch was issued for Lubbock, the South Plains, Eastern New Mexico and parts of the Panhandle and Permian Basin effective until 11:00 p.m.

