Severe weather coverage in Lubbock, South Plains for May 17, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock announced a tornado watch for Monday afternoon for portions of Eastern New Mexico and West Texas. The watch expires at 11:00 p.m. (Central).

Storm Highlights

  • 3:03 p.m. The NWS in Lubbock announced a tornado watch was issued for Lubbock, the South Plains, Eastern New Mexico and parts of the Panhandle and Permian Basin effective until 11:00 p.m.

