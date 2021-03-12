Severe Weather Day: March 12th, 20201 Evening Weather Update

Tornado Watch has been issued for the majority of the South Plains until 9PM this evening. Please make sure to have a plan in place and make sure to stay weather aware.

It has been an overcast day across the South Plains with highs back in the low 70’s. Tonight we watch for our first chance of severe storms in 2021. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the South Plains under the Slight Risk Category for today and then the Eastern South Plains under the same category tomorrow. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible so make sure to stay weather aware. Timing looks to be this evening and then again tomorrow midday with just light rain showers in between. When the storms clear the region, strong winds and dust will return through the middle of next week so please be cautious while barbecuing and avoid burning if possible.