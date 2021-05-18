Severe Weather Update for Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the potential for severe weather across the South Plains for Tuesday, May 17th, 2021.

After a wild ride of severe weather on Monday, our attention now turns to the potential for a few strong to severe storms throughout the day on Tuesday. Thankfully, Tuesday’s severe weather potential is significantly lower than what we saw on Monday.

Our first round of severe weather will last through the early morning hours of Tuesday. During this time frame, wind gusts upwards of 60 MPH, and ping pong ball sized hail (1.50″ in diameter) will be possible. This round of storms should exit the KLBK viewing area by 9 AM Tuesday morning.

During the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday, a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for the South Plains. This includes most of our viewing area, including the city of Lubbock! The main risks for Tuesday afternoon will be the possibility of quarter sized hail (1.00″ in diameter), 60 MPH wind gusts, and localized flash flooding.

Storms will develop over the northern portions of our eastern New Mexico counties sometime between noon and 3 PM. These storms will develop into a line across our western areas, eventually moving into the Lubbock metro around 5-7 PM. Storms will be much more isolated Tuesday afternoon, and not everyone will get in on the action.

Isolated severe storms will remain possible on and off throughout the remainder of the week. Be sure to stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for all of the latest information. We will keep you safe through the storms.

Have a fantastic Tuesday South Plains!

– Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley.

