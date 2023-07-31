LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for July 31st, 2023

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 75°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. HOT! High of 101°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

A hot day will be followed by a warm night around the region tonight. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the south around 10-15 MPH. By sunrise on Tuesday, temperatures will only drop into the low 70s to low 80s.

Triple-digits will return to Lubbock on Tuesday, with a high of 101° forecast for the Hub City. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around the area, with region-wide highs ranging from 95°-108°. Make sure to stay hydrated, especially when outdoors. Be sure to re-hydrate at least every 15-30 minutes. Winds are expected to be sustained out of the south around 12-18 MPH. After 4 PM CDT, we will watch for a few developing showers and storms in eastern New Mexico, and our westernmost Texas counties. Not much rainfall is expected, but whatever activity does develop could produce some gusty winds. Showers and storms will likely dissipate shortly after sunset. Temperatures drop into the low 70s to low 80s around sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a hot and dry day around the KLBK viewing area. Highs will reach the 95°-108° degree range during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Make sure to appropriately apply sunscreen when outside, especially for prolonged periods of time. Don’t forget to reapply, too. Our UV index will be at an extreme level, so burn times will be as short as 10-15 minutes. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain warm, as lows only cool into the upper 60s to low 80s.

Thermometers will climb even higher on Thursday, as high temperatures continue to peak in the upper 90s to near 108°. A mostly sunny sky will hang around the region as winds remain sustained around 10-15 MPH out of the south. Make sure you NEVER leave your child or pet in a vehicle unattended in this heat. That decision could turn fatal for them in as little as 15-20 minutes. Thursday night into Friday morning remains warm, with lows bottoming out in the low 70s to low 80s.

The overall confidence in the forecast declines Friday through Monday. We are closely tracking our current ridge of high pressure. It is expected to shift back to the southwest later this week into next week. Depending on how far southwest it moves will determine whether we see the low 90s and rain return, or if we stay dry in the upper 90s and lower 100s. For now, we are remaining conservative with our forecast, and keeping most of the region dry and warm. Just note that rain chances will begin to increase late Saturday through Monday of next week. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 31st:

Sunrise: 6:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:48 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 104° (1934)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 56° (1971)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

