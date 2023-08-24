LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for August 24th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 70°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 98°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

A partly cloudy sky will hang around the region through sunset, with a mostly clear sky returning to the region overnight tonight. Winds will be out of the south-southwest through sunrise, with temperatures falling into the mid 60s to mid 70s close to sunrise on Friday.

Warmer temperatures are expected around the region on Friday, with high temperatures ranging from 94°-104°. Hottest temperatures will exist off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the area, with winds out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Overnight Friday into Saturday morning looks mild and mostly clear, with temperatures falling back into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday looks to be the hottest day out of the next week for the KLBK viewing area! Highs will range from 96°-106° across the area, with hottest temperatures occurring over southeastern areas. We will see a partly cloudy sky across the region, with winds shifting to the northeast around 12-18 MPH. A weak cold front will pass into the region later in the day, providing a few showers to the Texas Panhandle. Saturday night into Sunday morning remains mild, with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s to mid 70s around sunrise on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures are expected across the region, although we will still peak about 4-8 degrees above average around half of the forecast area. Highs will range from the low 80s to upper 90s, with coolest temperatures remaining in the northern South Plains. Scattered showers and storms will increase from north to south later in the evening. Scattered showers and storms will hang around the region overnight, as lows dip into the low 60s to mid 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 24th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 24th:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:23 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 101° (1936 and 1973)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 51° (1916)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx