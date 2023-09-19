LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for September 19th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Low of 60°. Winds W 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 93°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for extreme eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area through 11 PM CDT tonight. Several strong to severe storms could produce damaging wind gusts upwards of 70 MPH, and large hail up to 2″ in diameter. After midnight, our severe weather threat will be over, but a few residual showers and storms will remain. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s to upper 60s by sunrise Wednesday, with winds out of the west around 8-12 MPH. We will have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky around the region.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch valid through 11 PM CDT Tuesday, September 19th, 2023.

Wednesday will be another warm day, but not as warm as what we experienced around the region on Tuesday. High temperatures will vary from the upper 80s to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southeast later in the day, with sustained wind speeds of 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain seasonably mild, as lows only fall into the low 60s to mid 70s.

Showers and storms will return to the region on Thursday. Although no severe weather is expected, we cannot completely rule out the possibility of a couple of wind gusts near 60 MPH. Showers and storms will be possible throughout most of the day, with locally heavier rainfall possible later in the afternoon and evening. Some areas could see upwards of 0.50″ of rainfall. Daytime highs will peak in the 80s to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be sustained out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be muggy and mild, as temperatures only drop into the 60s to low 70s.

Friday could start off with some isolated patchy fog. Daytime highs will climb into the mid 80s to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. The South Plains Fair officially kicks off Friday, and the weather looks to be pleasant for the first evening. Temperatures will eventually settle in the 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

A cold front is currently to move into the forecast area late Saturday. Before it’s arrival, we will see high temperatures varying from the mid 80s to upper 90s, with the warmest temperatures remaining over southeastern areas. We will ‘fall’ only a few degrees for the first full day of Fall 2023 Sunday, with highs reaching in the 80s to low 90s. The 2023 Autumnal Equinox will occur at 1:50 AM CDT Saturday morning. Highs will remain in the 80s to mid 90s for Monday and Tuesday, with morning lows each day bottoming out in the 50s to upper 60s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 19th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, September 19th:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:48 PM CDT

Average High: 84°

Record High: 105° (1930)

Average Low: 59°

Record Low: 42° (1991)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

