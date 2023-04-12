LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for April 12th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 54°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. High of 84°. Winds S 18-22 MPH.

Mostly clear conditions will remain around the South Plains tonight. Winds will be a bit breezy, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH out of the south expected. Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH are likely. Temperatures will eventually settle into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday will be a warm and breezy day around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs will warm into the 80s area-wide. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky later in the day, with a few showers and storms developing around the region. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for areas along the Interstate 27 corridor north of Highway 70. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH will be the main concern. Dry air at the surface will actually increase the threat for strong winds, and decrease our potential for seeing meaningful rainfall. Outside of storms, winds will gust as high as 35-40 MPH out of the south. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, with lows remaining in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Strong winds will remain in the forecast Friday. Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH will lead to a critical threat level of fire weather conditions across most of the region. Avoid any outdoor burning or activities that could result in a spark. Highs will peak in the 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Sustained winds of 20-25 MPH are likely. Friday night into Saturday morning will be cooler as a front enters the region. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Cooler temperatures will remain behind our front on Saturday. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s to mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the north around 18-22 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly, with areas north of Highway 70 flirting with freezing! It wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and bring in any potted plants or pets sensitive to the freezing temperatures. Lows will range from the low 30s to the low 40s by Sunday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will warm from the 70s and 80s Sunday, back to the 80s and 90s for Monday through Wednesday. A few dryline showers and storms will be possible for Monday and Tuesday. This will likely result in stronger wind gusts, and patchy blowing dust around the region. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s, with a threat for freezing temperatures remaining at bay for now. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 12th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 12th:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:16 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 96° (1972)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 22° (1997)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx