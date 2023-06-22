LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Thursday morning weather update for June 22nd, 2023.

Good morning! This Thursday is looking nice and a bit cooler than the scorching heat we have been seeing.

Today: Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to high 90s across the region. Lubbock will see a high of 93 degrees. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. This will be a slight reprieve from the triple digits we saw several days previously.

Tonight: There will be a 20% chance for thunderstorm development later this evening, leading into the morning hours tomorrow. Some storms may be severe, with the threat being wind gusts at an upwards of 60 mph and ping pong ball sized hail.

Tomorrow: The early hours of Friday morning could see a few showers. Friday will begin to warm right back up, reaching a high of 96 degrees for Lubbock. There will be cloud coverage like we will see today, giving us a bit more coverage and shade for the heat. Winds will be out of the east, southeast at 12-18 mph. It will be gusty throughout the day with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night will drop down to 71 degrees. There will be another 20% chance for thunderstorm and so far it is looking like a stronger chance for some severe storm development. A good chunk of the region will be at a marginal 2/5 risk for severity.

Saturday will warm right back up to the triple digits. We will see a high of 105 degrees to kick off the weekend. Conditions will be sunny with winds out of the south, southwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday night will hardly cool at all; our low in Lubbock being 74 degrees. Sunday will reach a scorching high of 106 degrees, possibly our hottest temperature yet. Skies will be almost completely clear. Winds will be out of a variation of directions at speeds of 12-18 mph.

Sunday night will be another warm one with a low of 72 degrees and a high of 101 for Monday. Winds will be out of the east at 12-18 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with a little more coverage than previously.

Monday night will be toasty; perfect patio weather! A low of 75 degrees will be met. Tuesday will be another hot day with a high of 105 degrees. Conditions will be more breezy with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday night will drop to a warm low of 76 degrees. Wednesday will be a warm one indeed; 106 degrees for the high. Conditions will be slightly cloudy with winds out of the south at 12-18 mph.

Enjoy the break from triple digits and please remain safe with our chances of severe weather.

-Kathryn