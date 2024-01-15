LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley ventured out to Levelland to see how their Parks and Recreation Department is bringing some fresh powder to Hockley County during our arctic blast.

The first arctic air intrusion of 2024 has brought in the coldest air some of us have seen in nearly two years. To many snow lovers dismay, we have not seen any fresh powder around the region. However, the Parks and Recreation Department in Levelland, TX has decided to take things into their own hands.

Dustin Reichelt, Director of Parks and Cemetery Department for the city of Levelland, has the brains behind the madness of what many refer to as ‘snow hill’ in central Hockley county. Reichelt says they typically like to do at least three sled hill events a year. They usually try to spread that out from December through February – but mother nature plays a big part in when they can successfully make snow.

In order for snowmaking to be successful, the air temperature must be 28° or lower. The temperatures must remain at or below this level for roughly 24 hours in order to create a decent amount of snowfall. So, as long as we can get those conditions right with the temperature – it doesn’t matter if we have sun shining or not or actual snowfall on the ground – the Parks and Rec Department in Levelland is always here to make sure we can see at least a little bit of snow during every winter season.

Reichelt’s background of ski area operations and management from Colorado Mountain College has made him proficient at creating ski-resort quality snow. Reichelt says, “[They] have high compressed water and then also compressed air. We take water from our irrigation system – send it through a pump – it takes that water and turns it into about 600 PSI – and then that water goes up to our snow guns and then just distributes it as snow. At the same time, we have compressed air going up to the guns, and what that does is it sends these little bitty particles into the air and then the water connects together and that’s what creates a snowflake.”

‘Snow hill’ is open to the public once snow making has been completed. Anyone from anywhere is welcome to attend! Reichelt claims that the Levelland community loves it, and they have seen people from all across the South Plains come out to sled. Overall, it has been a really positive thing for the Levelland community.

The City of Levelland hopes to have “Snow Hill’ at Lobo Lake Park open this Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM – 5 PM, located at the intersection of 11th Street and Avenue G in Levelland. You can follow them on Facebook for the latest details. Sleds will be provided by the city of Levelland.