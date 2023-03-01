LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for March 1st, 2023.

Tonight: Cloudy and mild. Low of 40°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Windy with clouds. Few flakes north late. High of 61°. Winds SW→NW 25-30 MPH, gusts 55-65 MPH.

Clouds will hang around the region tonight as low temperatures settle in the low 30s to upper 40s. Coolest temperatures will remain in eastern New Mexico, with some areas off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains getting close to 50 degrees! Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH.

A windy day is in store for the South Plains on Thursday. Our next storm system will arrive, sending a cold front through the region! With this front, gusts could approach 55-65 MPH, especially over central and southern areas! Sustained speeds of 25-30 MPH are likely. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the area, with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s to 70s! Warmest temperatures will occur over eastern areas. Late Thursday evening into the overnight hours, we will see some isolated to scattered showers north of Highway 62/82. Some snowflakes could mix in with the rain. Not much in the way of accumulation is expected in regard to either snow or rain. Low temperatures will be much cooler around the region overnight, bottoming out in the 20s to low 40s.

Friday will remain mild, with seasonal temperatures around the region. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, with lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s.

Saturday will be the coldest day over the weekend, as highs climb into the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest early in the day, before turning due south by the evening hours. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH are expected. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be warmer, with lows in the low 30s to low 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 1st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 1st:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:43 PM CDT

Average High: 63°

Record High: 89° (2006)

Average Low: 34°

Record Low: 5° (1922)

