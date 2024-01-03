LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for January 3rd, 2024.

Tonight: Freezing fog. Low of 32°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix and cold rain. High of 42°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Low clouds and dense fog will return to the region tonight. As temperatures fall below freezing, areas of black ice will likely develop on elevated surfaces around the South Plains, especially bridges and overpasses. Winds will be light out of the southeast, sustained around 8-12 MPH. Factor in extra time for your Thursday morning commute, as dense fog will drop visibility down close to 0 at times. Take is slow on area roadways, and keep your headlights on low beam.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, January 4th, 2024.

Short Term:

Black ice will remain a concern across the South Plains through Thursday morning. Showers, and possibly even a stray storm or two, will increase in coverage around the forecast area through the late morning and afternoon hours. Areas north of Highway 70 will see a wintry mix of rain and snow, with the rest of the region seeing a cold rain. After 3-5 PM CDT, areas north of Highway 62/82 will transition over to a rain/snow mix, with areas north of Highway 70 transitioning to a light snow. Isolated snowfall accumulations up to 2″ will be possible north of Highway 70, with the rest of the KLBK viewing area remaining free of snow accumulation. Liquid precipitation totals will range from 0.00″-0.50″ across the region through Friday morning. Areas along and north of Highway 62/82 could see black ice continue through Friday morning as temperatures are expected to fall back below freezing Thursday night through Friday morning. Highs will remain below average Friday and Saturday, with morning lows near average. Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible Saturday over our northernmost row of counties.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 3rd, 2024.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 3rd 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:51 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 83° (2006)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -2° (1947)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

