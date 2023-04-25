LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening severe weather update for April 25th, 2023.

Isolated severe storms will bring locally heavy rainfall, golf ball sized hail, wind gusts upwards of 60 MPH, and possibly even a few isolated tornadoes to the region this evening through early Wednesday morning. A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms will be possible for the areas pictured in yellow below. Areas in dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday, April 25th, 2023.

Timing for these storms will be from roughly 5 PM CDT Tuesday evening through 9 AM CDT Wednesday morning. Initially, isolated storms develop over western portions of the KLBK viewing area around 4-6 PM. These will impact central and northern portions of the South Plains through 9-11 PM. The second wave of shower and storm activity will develop around 1-3 AM just east of the Interstate 27 corridor. These storms will develop into a line, moving to the southeast. Our severe weather threat will remain through 6 AM, with showers lingering through 9 AM Wednesday morning.

Future Forecast Radar at 6 PM CDT Tuesday. Future Forecast Radar at 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

Future Forecast Radar at 2 AM CDT Wednesday. Future Forecast Radar at 4 AM CDT Wednesday.

Stay weather aware, South Plains!

-Jacob

