LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday evening winter weather update for October 30th, 2023.

Good evening!

Tonight temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing again. We will see light winds with the coldest temperatures occurring across the extreme southwestern TX Panhandle and the northern South Plains where lows in the upper teens are expected. Our low in Lubbock will reach 26 degrees.

Halloween day will warm to 53 degrees with temperatures rebounding about 10 degrees warmer than today. Highs should be in the mid 50s with surface winds increasing later in the week from the west more from the southwest. Temperatures will gradually increase with highs in the 70s by Thursday.

Extended Forecast:

Halloween night will be another very cold evening with a freezing low of 27 degrees. Wednesday will warm up to 59 degrees with clear skies and south southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday night will drop to 34 degrees and Thursday will make it back to the upper 60s, still remaining below the current average high of 0 degrees. The high in Lubbock will be 67 degrees.

Thursday night will see a low of 39 and Friday will make it to above average with a sunny day of 71 degrees.

Into the weekend winds will be from the southwest direction and temperatures will start to boost. Saturday will finally hit 73 degrees putting us above average by a few more degrees.

Saturday night will see a low of 44 with Sunday warming up to 75 degrees. Sunday night will drop to 49 with Monday warming up to 76 for a warmer day to kick off the work week.

Remember the four P’s while this freezing weather persists! Stay warm!