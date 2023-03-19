LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update for March 19th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 36°. Winds SSW 18-22 MPH, gusts ~30-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 65°. Winds SSW 18-22 MPH, gusts ~35-40 MPH.

Clouds will increase around the South Plains tonight, resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the region. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 18-22 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s to low 40s by sunrise on Monday, with a few showers possible in eastern New Mexico.

We will see isolated showers over the central and western KLBK viewing area on Monday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Earlier in the morning, we may even see a few snowflakes mix in! Showers should end before sunset, as high temperatures peak in the 60s around the viewing area. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region throughout the day. It will be breezy for the first day of Spring 2023, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH out of the south-southwest. Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM CDT Monday. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be mild, with temperatures falling into the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be a warm and windy day across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Highs reach the 70s and 80s by mid to late afternoon, as winds gust as high as 40-45 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain seasonably warm, with temperatures only dropping into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will be a seasonably warm day, with high temperatures topping out about 12-18 degrees above average! Highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s, with an isolated 90 degree reading or two possible over southern and eastern areas. Winds will remain strong out of the southwest, with patchy blowing dust likely. Gusts will approach 50 MPH for some. Avoid any outdoor burning, in addition to any activities that could result in a spark. The wildfire potential will be high. Wednesday into Thursday remains warm and windy, with lows settling into the 40s and 50s.

Extended Forecast:

A few showers will be possible over eastern and northeastern areas on Thursday as our next front passes through the region. Most areas will remain completely dry. Highs fall from to 70s and 80s on Thursday into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week. Morning lows will cool into the 30s and 40s Friday through Sunday mornings, with northern and western areas possibly seeing sub-freezing temperatures. Winds will remain breezy at times, with gusts as high as 35-45 MPH possible each day. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, March 19th:

Sunrise: 7:53 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:58 PM CDT

Average High: 69°

Record High: 89° (2017)

Average Low: 39°

Record Low: 11° (1923)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

