LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for April 5th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 36°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 64°. Winds E 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will feature high clouds and overcast conditions around the South Plains. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH, as temperatures fall into the mid 20s to mid 40s. Coldest temperatures will exist over the northwestern half of the region. Be sure to bring in your potted plants and pets sensitive to the cold temperatures!

Below average temperatures remain around the KLBK viewing area for Thursday, with high temperatures only rebounding into the upper 50s to upper 60s. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the east around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature cold temperatures, with northwestern areas having potential to see another freeze. Lows will range from the mid 20s to mid 40s by sunrise Friday.

Good Friday could feature a few showers south of Highway 180 late in the day. Until then, high temperatures will warm into the 50s and 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift to the southeast, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. Isolated showers and sprinkles will be possible through the early overnight hours. We will wake up Saturday morning with possibly some patchy fog, and temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The weekend will start off perfectly, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s! We will see a partly cloudy sky, with sustained wind speeds around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be slightly warmer, as temperatures bottom out into the mid 30s to low 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Easter Sunday looks warm with a few clouds around the region. Highs peak in the upper 70s to upper 80s, with warmest conditions existing over eastern areas. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Our warming trend continues Monday through Wednesday, with 90s returning to the board by Tuesday! Winds will increase, too. Gusts as high as 40-45 MPH become likely by Tuesday. Patchy blowing dust can also be expected. Morning lows will remain above freezing, settling in the low 40s to mid 50s. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 5th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, April 5th:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:11 PM CDT

Average High: 74°

Record High: 92° (1946, 1959, and 2006)

Average Low: 44°

Record Low: 21° (1917)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx