LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Robbie Commodari has your Sunday evening weather update for June 18th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 68°. Winds SSW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 103°. Winds W 10-15 mph.

Triple digits are in the forecast for a large portion of the viewing area as we head into the new week. A Heat Advisory is currently in effect for the shaded counties until 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. Hot temperatures may cause heat-related illnesses to occur in some individuals through the beginning of the work week, so be sure to stay hydrated and seek shaded and air-conditioned areas as frequently as you are able to.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9:00 PM CDT Tuesday, June 20th, 2023.

Monday looks to be the first day we will hit triple digit temperatures here in the Lubbock area this year! As you wake up tomorrow morning, temperatures should be fairly mild in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with a mostly clear sky. We will heat up into the upper 90’s and lower to middle 100’s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the W at 10-15 mph. Even if your area is not included in the Heat Advisory that is in effect for our southern counties, please stay hydrated and stay as cool as can you by staying out of the sun!

The same story goes for our Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to the lower and middle 70’s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Upper 90’s to the lower and middle 100’s are expected once again Tuesday afternoon with a WNW wind around 10-15 mph. Again, stay hydrated and seek shaded or air-conditioned areas frequently during the day. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected.

Wednesday will feature more temperatures in the triple digits. By the time you wake up, we will see temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Highs will range from the upper 90’s to lower and middle 100’s once more. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is expected with a W wind blowing at 8-12 mph. A 10% chance of precipitation exists during the afternoon and evening hours for the possibility of a stray shower or storm developing.

We will see temperatures “cool off” to the lower and middle 90’s by the time Thursday arrives along with another slight chance of precipitation in the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Temperatures will heat right back up though heading into Friday and the start of next weekend. Triple digits are, yet again, in the forecast with highs varying from the upper 90’s to lower and middle 100’s.

Seven day forecast beginning Monday, June 19th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, June 18th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 107° (1924)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 47° (1945)

It’s a good life!

-Robbie

Facebook: Meteorologist Robbie Commodari

Twitter: @robcomm5